Allen starts: The predicted Coventry City XI to face Bristol City on Saturday

Coventry City have the opportunity to put Tuesday night’s defeat to Swansea City behind them when they take on Bristol City in the Championship this weekend.

Goals from Joel Piroe and Jamie Paterson ended Coventry’s good home form on Tuesday, but there is little need for Mark Robins’ side to panic. They remain in a lofty position in the Championship table, sitting fourth.

A clash with Bristol City offers a decent opportunity to get back to winning ways as well, given the inconsistencies the Robins have shown this season.

All that, combined with the fact that Coventry did actually catch Swansea at a very good time, means there’s no need for knee-jerk reactions in terms of selection.

In fact, as our graphic shows, there’s every chance we could see an unchanged Coventry side this weekend.

Simon Moore should continue in goal, whilst Robins is hardly a coach who is going to oust defenders for one below-par evening. Jake Clarke-Salter, Kyle McFadzean and Dominic Hyam should feature, then.

Ian Maatsen and Fankaty Dabo provide the width at wing-back, whilst Gustavo Hamer and Jamie Allen could keep their places; Allen is perhaps someone who could come out of the side for Liam Kelly, although dangling the carrot of another opportunity in the engine room might bring out the best in him.

Callum O’Hare is an obvious choice in the No.10 role, whilst Martyn Waghorn’s absence means that Matt Godden and Viktor Gyokeres should lead the line.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Coventry City’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 How many league appearances did Steve Ogrizovic make for Coventry? 487 507 527 547