Highlights Coventry picked up their first victory and first away success of the season against QPR, with Ellis Simms finally scoring a brace.

Ben Wilson is a key player for Coventry and scored a memorable equalizer against Blackburn Rovers in their last meeting.

Kyle McFadzean is a reliable leader for Coventry, but a potential booking in this game could leave him one short of a suspension.

Coventry had yet seemed to click into gear in the early weeks of the season having undergone a number of changes in the squad in the off-season.

After a frustrating and draw-heavy start to the campaign, Mark Robins' side picked up their first victory in seven and a first away success of the season at the hands of QPR on Saturday.

Ellis Simms finally broke his duck with a brace, as well as a curling Josh Eccles effort sandwiched between the two left the traveling supporters traveling back to the West Midlands in jublilant spirits. However, attention turns to Wednesday night for Robins as City face Blackburn Rovers, and FLW predict the Sky Blues' XI for this upcoming fixture.

Ben Wilson

It goes without saying that Wilson is one of the first names on Robins' teamsheet, despite only keeping one clean sheet so far this campaign.

His most memorable moment in Coventry colours came the last time these sides met, as he forced home a 95th minute equaliser at Ewood Park.

Bobby Thomas

Thomas looks set to continue on the right-side of Robins' back three system, having returned to the starting lineup in last week's frustrating home draw with Huddersfield Town.

Kyle McFadzean

McFadzean continues to be an ever-present and the most reliable of leaders for Coventry under Mark Robins.

Perhaps the only wary aspect of his game so far this season is that a potential booking in this game would leave the 36-year-old one short of a one-game suspension, which wouldn't help Coventry's cause to build momentum.

Luis Binks

The 22-year-old has started all of the previous four games for Coventry, and will continue that run against Blackburn.

Binks also registered his first goal contribution for the Sky Blues on Saturday, flicking Jay DaSilva's free-kick across for Ellis Simms to open the scoring.

Joel Latibeaudiere

The new signing will feature as one of Robins' two wing-backs for this fixture in the absence of Milan van Ewijk.

Latibeaudiere has had a steady start to life in Coventry colours and adjusted well to featuring further up the pitch on Saturday.

Josh Eccles

Eccles has continued to be a mainstay in this Coventry side, and whilst Mark Robins is limited with change in this area as the likes of Callum O'Hare, Ben Sheaf and Kasey Palmer remain injured, there is no real reason to change at present.

The midfielder will go into this game full of confidence after his curling strike in Saturday's victory.

Liam Kelly

Having taken the captaincy on the pitch back off the aforementioned McFadzean in recent weeks, the experienced Liam Kelly is a shoe-in in Coventry's midfield.

The 33-year-old's performances often go under the radar, renowned for doing the so called 'dirty work' to allow the creative assets among the side to flourish.

Jay Dasilva

Dasilva has started all nine of the Sky Blues' league outings since his move from Bristol City in the summer, and once again there is no real way in which that run would change ahead of this game.

He will look to build on his solitary assist for City which came in the 3-2 defeat at Cardiff last month.

Yasin Ayari

Ayari was the man who scored Coventry's goal in the last home fixture against Huddersfield, and despite Jamie Allen impressing in his first appearance of the season, the logical decision would be to bring the young Swede back into the side in the midst of a three-game week.

Matt Godden

Despite the big-money additions at the top end of the pitch, the experienced Matty Godden has been Coventry's main source of goals so far this term.

In nine appearances, Godden has found the net on five occasions so far, with three of those coming at the CBS Arena.

Ellis Simms

With the pressure now somewhat lifted after opening his Sky Blues account with a brace at Loftus Road, the former Everton man will be hoping to kick on alongside the rest of the squad.

Simms is yet to score at the CBS though, and will be desperate to break that personal duck in this game, as Coventry look to move towards the top-six where many predicted they would roughly find themselves this season.