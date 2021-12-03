Allan Campbell starts: The predicted Luton Town XI to face Blackpool this weekend

Luton Town will be hoping to return to winning ways when they make the trip to the north-west coast to face Blackpool tomorrow afternoon.

The Hatters have picked up just one point in their last four matches, leaving them in 15th place after a bright start to the campaign.

Nathan Jones’ side find themselves eight points from the much-desired play-off positions and two points worse off than tomorrow’s opponents, who have defied expectations to be in and around the top-six mix.

The last three matches between the pair have ended in a draw, with the first of the three knocking the Hatter out of the League Two play-offs.

Luton and Blackpool have enjoyed an excellent rise to the Championship in recent years, with both eager to secure a top half finish this time around.

Here, we take a look at how Luton could line up to face the Seasiders tomorrow…

Simon Sluga has firmly established himself as number one yet again at Kenilworth Road this season, despite James Shea recording a clean sheet in his sole appearance in the Championship thus far, with the Croatian international likely to be starting once more.

James Bree had a difficult time against Cardiff City at the weekend, but with the 23-year-old playing every single minute of the campaign thus far, he should be starting at right-wing-back.

Amari’i Bell could be deployed at left-wing-back once again, but Fred Onyedinma is likely to push him all the way tomorrow.

Given Luton’s focus on securing for athletic players in the summer, Jones opted to match teams up early in the campaign, however, it does appear that a five-at-the-back formation is becoming routine for the Hatters.

This would see Kal Naismith on the left of the three, with the Scotsman’s bursts forward into midfield justifying an extra centre-back.

He is likely to join captain Sonny Bradley and Tom Lockyer, although, Reece Burke will be knocking on the door for another start.

Henri Lansbury and Allan Campbell enjoyed good games against Nottingham Forest and QPR, and could subsequently be brought back in tomorrow.

In the absence of Luke Berry, it is likely that Jordan Clark will be given the nod just ahead of the aforementioned duo, with the versatile 28-year-old being one of Luton’s better performers during a poor display against the Bluebirds.

Harry Cornick and Elijah Adebayo should be tasked with keeping Blackpool’s defenders busy, despite the pair seeing less joy than a couple of months ago.