Allan Campbell speaks out for the first time after sealing Luton Town switch

Former Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell says he is “looking forward” to getting started after signing for Luton Town on a free transfer.

Campbell, 22, was subject of interest from numerous Championship sides including Fulham and Millwall, but it was the Hatters who were able to agree a compensatory fee with Motherwell for the out-of-contract midfielder.

The former youth international player already has a wealth of experience in the Scottish Premiership and appeared in the Steelmen’s Europa League qualifying rounds before being knocked out by Israeli side Hapoel Be’er Sheva. But after spending his entire career so far with Motherwell, the 22-year-old decided it was time to move on.

In his first words as a Championship player, Campbell spoke about his new club and paid tribute to his former side, saying to the Hatters’ official website: “It (Luton) has a really good feel to it. I have heard a lot of good things about the club and how close they are with the fans and how well the midweek games get here, so I’m looking forward to getting started.

“I can’t thank the Motherwell supporters enough for what they did for me. But as a footballer, there is a time in your career where you feel you need to take that next step and Luton have given me the chance to come down here and really try and prove myself at this level, kick on and develop me as a player and a person.”

Despite the probability of not featuring in a European competition again anytime soon, the midfielder sees this second tier move as a step up which will please Luton fans excited at the prospect of seeing the 22-year-old in action next season.

“I think this is the next level up. I am an ambitious person, I set targets for myself and I’ve come down here, set targets and now I am going to try and get them”, Campbell continued.

“I spoke to the manager, Mick (Harford, Luton assistant manager) as well, and they really want to try and develop me as a player and that is the main thing.

“They are going to work with me, try and take me to the next level and hopefully we can do that together and bring a lot of success to the club.”

The midfielder joins winger Fred Onyedinma and former Hull City centre back Reece Burke as Nathan Jones’ third signing of the summer, with the Bedfordshire club seemingly on the rise after finishing 12th in the Championship last season.

The Verdict:

This is a great signing for Nathan Jones with several other Championship clubs previously hunting the 22-year-old. With just a small compensatory fee to pay, this could end up being one of the signings of the summer.

Fulham, as a recently relegated side from the Premier League, would have been the club Campbell would have picked to fulfil his Premier League ambitions. However, Luton have made great progress under Jones in recent years – and could push for a spot in the playoffs with the financial problems and transfer embargoes currently engulfing a range of teams in the second tier.

Overall then, it’s a good deal for all parties, even Motherwell who have received a small compensatory fee and negotiated “future economic rights”. It will be fascinating to see how the 22-year-old adapts to the Championship – but he is likely to fit in seamlessly with so much playing time already under his belt with his former side.