Allan Campbell at Luton Town: How’s it gone so far? What issues does he face? What’s next?

Allan Campbell arrived at Luton Town as the club’s third signing of the summer from Scottish club Motherwell.

The 23-year-old, who racked up over 150 appearances for Motherwell after his October 2016 debut, scored 16 times and provided a further nine assists with just under five years with the club.

Nathan Jones spoke about adding another central midfielder to his squad as deadline day loomed, but he was not able to bring one in as 11pm struck.

Here, we take a deeper look at how Campbell has started at Luton Town…

How’s it gone so far?

Embarking on a completely new challenge south of the border, Campbell has started all but one of Luton’s opening five games of the season and has already grabbed a Championship assist.

Proving to be a tenacious midfielder, whose athleticism and ability to read the game, has helped The Hatters win back possession.

He is also a player who has shown a willingness to get on the ball and progress the play, however, his decision-making at points suggests that he is still learning and adapting to the rigours of second-tier football.

What issues does he face?

If Henri Lansbury can keep himself fit, then Campbell may see less game time. The 30-year-old performed excellently when he started against Barnsley, but since, he has struggled for fitness.

It is clear to see that Campbell’s confidence and influence is continuing to grow with The Hatters, but if he is forced to sit on the bench more frequently, then it may halt his progression.

Also, Jones’ attempt to bring in another midfielder might restart in January, and that will be something that disrupts his progress with The Hatters.

If they are able to bring someone in, he might see his minutes on the pitch decrease.

What’s next?

Both these situations rely on things that are out of his control, meaning that they are things that he will not be concerned about.

Instead, he will be using this international break to continue to adapt to Jones’ high demands and force the 48-year-old into selecting him each week.

Campbell has shown excellent desire and work rate, and if he is able to start becoming more influential in attacking situations, then he could go on to enjoy an excellent campaign.