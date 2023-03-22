Middlesbrough have benefitted enormously from a resurgent Chuba Akpom this season and the forward is a key part of their automatic promotion push.

It has been well documented how the 27-year-old has been out of favour at The Riverside in recent years, and that if summer transfer business was a little more forthcoming under Chris Wilder, there is a strong chance that he would have left the club in the summer.

Marcus Forss, Cameron Archer, Riley McGree and Ryan Giles have all been crucial to Boro's sustained attacking excellence of the last few months but none have been more reliable than Akpom, which was not a characteristic that the former Arsenal man has been known for in his career.

Sometimes forwards can mature and produce their best output when they are around the age of 30, but Akpom's physical profile does not suggest that he would be one of those types of strikers.

Akpom has even dropped into a number ten role very comfortably under Michael Carrick and is likely to be playing Premier League football next term, with or without the Teesside club.

Former Boro and England midfielder Stewart Downing gave an insight into Akpom's rise when he appeared on Football Daily's 72+.

He said: "The last two managers before Michael made it clear that he wasn't part of their plans.

"He went away, and he scored goals and did okay.

"He's got a lot of talent, he's a talented player, and he just needed a system and someone to put an arm around him.

"He looks that type of player.

"I asked Michael, I just said to him - 'what've you said to him?' and he said - 'not a lot, just put an arm around him, told him I thought he could play different positions which he has done as a number ten, and just told him he's got a run of games'.

"Sometimes as players, that's all you need, you need that manager's arm around you."

The Verdict

This does seem to apply to a lot of players, and it is maybe more noticeable in attacking ones.

Where there is a period of their career in which they hit a purple patch, and often it is attributed to playing under a manager that understands them better than has been the case previously in their career.

In years to come, at least by Middlesbrough supporters, this could be looked back on as the Chuba Akpom season with the 27-year-old in a strong position to win the golden boot and Player of the Season award.