‘All you can ask for’ – Mark Robins reveals Coventry City outlook on transfers

Coventry City have done exceptionally well to get where they are today, having been promoted from League One and now finding themselves competing at the right end of the Championship.

The Sky Blues may even be dreaming of a potential push for a play-off place in the second half of the campaign – and Mark Robins and the club’s supporters would certainly love that.

The side though had a relatively quiet January transfer window in their bid to try and ensure they push on for a promotion spot. With only the addition of Jake Bidwell, not much tinkering was done to the current team – but Mark Robins has admitted to the Coventry Telegraph that the club are ‘as ambitious as they can be’ in the transfer market.

The Sky Blues have been more of a selling club then a buying one in recent seasons, preferring to find ‘diamonds in the rough’ and then, after developing them, flogging them for a profit.

It’s worked for them so far and the club’s boss has even claimed himself that the Coventry board are doing ‘all you can ask for’ in terms of the way they handle the transfer market.

Speaking ahead of the game against Southampton, Robins said: “Dave Boddy has spoken about the transfer policy and what we are capable of doing, and while it may be frustrating for some people, for other people they understand a little bit more about the financial side of the club.

“We do everything we can and are backed as much as we can be, and we’re as ambitious as we possibly can be in the circumstances. And that’s all you can ask for.”

The club then may not be able to splash the cash and dish out multi-million pound deals for players as a team like Bournemouth or Fulham can but they’re doing well with their own methodology – and that is likely to continue.

The Verdict

Coventry are proving that you don’t have to work with an extremely high budget and a playing squad packed full of elite-level talent to find success in the Championship.

Instead, the Sky Blues have nurtured their players and found a few bargains that have enabled them to kick on and become a well-established second tier team. Clubs in the past like Barnsley have proven it is possible and Coventry this year and showing it can be done again.

This kind of model isn’t great for every club but it is working for the Sky Blues and that is the main thing. It keeps the club sustainable and most importantly, they are showing that it doesn’t put them to any significant disadvantage. In fact, there are teams below them splashing the cash and faltering.

Coventry then can keep up what they are doing – and let it keep working too.