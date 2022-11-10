“All we’ve really wanted from him” – Middlesbrough fan pundit shares Blackpool verdict on Crystal Palace and West Ham target

Middlesbrough claimed a second win under head coach Michael Carrick on Tuesday evening as they beat Blackpool 3-0 at Bloomfield Road.

Isaiah Jones opened the scoring for the Teessiders after 15 minutes before Marcus Forss doubled the lead from the penalty spot three minutes into the second half and Chuba Akpom added a third just inside in the final half-hour.

The result sees Boro climb to 16th in the Championship as their upward trajectory under Carrick continues.

Jones was one of the standout performers at Bloomfield Road in a performance that will likely have impressed his Premier League suitors – with both Crystal Palace and West Ham United linked recently.

The wing-back certainly caught the eye of FLW’s Boro fan pundit Dana Malt, who issued her verdict on his performance.

“I thought Jones was very good against Blackpool,” said Malt. “His performance had shades of the Jones we saw last season.

“A very enjoyable display full of confidence and enthusiasm to beat his man and cause problems. He did that against Blackpool and they couldn’t really deal with him.

“It was a fantastic goal, the first one. He applied the finish to a very good move started by Boro’s midfield and accelerated by the brilliance of Chuba Akpom.

“Jones popping up in the right place at the right time – he deserved that goal because he made a fantastic run into the box. It can’t be ignored.

Quiz: Which British club did Middlesbrough sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 BRITT ASSOMBALONGA NOTTINGHAM FOREST WATFORD

“Very promising signs, hopefully, he can keep up this level of performance because it’s all we’ve really wanted from him.

“He struggled at the weekend against Bristol City so for him to reply with a very, very good display against Blackpool is very good.”

Boro face Norwich City on Saturday in their final Championship game before the start of the World Cup break.