Birmingham City have performed very well to keep their heads above water for the vast majority of the Championship season, and many supporters will be believing that John Eustace is the manager to lead them forward, eventually, under new ownership.

The Blues' 1-0 win at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday extended their cushion on the bottom three to nine points with eight matches remaining, addressing any relegation concerns.

It has been a very difficult season and last few years as a whole for Blues supporters with the one comfort being that they have just about managed to stay afloat in the second tier.

Eustace has overperformed in the dugout given the squad at his disposal and there are no guarantees that he will be able to again next season unless there are significant off-pitch changes.

The 43-year-old gave an insight into how they have been able to stay positive in such testing circumstances when he spoke to BirminghamLive.

He said: "I’ve said all along that we will be judged on a 46-game season.

"We’ve had injury issues, we’ve had suspensions, we’ve had loads of issues going on off the field at the club.

"All we’ve done is get on with it.

"We have made sure this football club has got a no excuse culture, so whoever plays will be 100% committed.

“They have backed us from the first day that I came in.

"The away fans, the home fans, have been immense.

"The fans at this football club are very special.

"It’s a fantastic football club.

"Home and away the Birmingham City fans are top drawer.

"I really appreciate their support.

"I know the players and the staff do as well.

"I said from day one that whatever is happening at the football club, it’s important the fans stay connected with the players and I think they have stuck with the players in difficult moments throughout the season.

"They can see that they are fighting for the cause.

"We have a very honest group of players there and no matter who we play against, what the score is, they always give 100%, and I think the fans really appreciate that."

The Verdict

If the Blues continue on their current trajectory without a change in ownership, it feels like only a matter of time before a club with more realistic promotion aspirations in the second tier look to prise Eustace away from St Andrew's.

Eustace has been able to react very well to adversity this season, but it is still likely that he would perform even better if he did not have to.

The loan market has been a very fruitful area that the Blues have utilised to their advantage this season, and it will be interesting to monitor their operations in the summer transfer window.