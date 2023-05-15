Luke McNally has taken to Instagram to share a message with Coventry City's supporters after the first leg of the club's semi-final play-off showdown with Middlesbrough.

McNally started for the Sky Blues in this fixture, and helped his side claim a clean-sheet as the game ended in a stalemate at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Having set up a showdown with Boro by securing a point against Michael Carrick's side on the final day of the regular term, Coventry would have been hoping to carry an advantage heading into the return fixture of the play-offs.

However, the Sky Blues failed to register a single shot on target yesterday as they were unable to cause issues for Middlesbrough.

Two smart stops from Ben Wilson in the first-half of this fixture prevented Middlesbrough from claiming a victory.

Wilson first denied Chuba Akpom by tipping the attacker's effort onto the bar before producing another save to prevent Isaiah Jones.

Coventry will now have to defeat Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday in order to secure a place in the play-off final.

This will be a tough task as under the guidance of Michael Carrick, Middlesbrough have only lost one league game in front of their supporters.

What did Luke McNally post after Coventry City's 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough?

After his side's meeting with Boro, McNally opted to thank the club's fans on Instagram for the support that they demonstrated during this particular clash.

McNally posted: "All to play for Wednesday, thanks for your support."

Will Luke McNally be able to help Coventry City secure a place in the play-off final?

Coventry will need McNally, and the rest of his team-mates, to be firing on all cylinders on Wednesday in order to have a chance of securing a place in the play-off final at the expense of Boro.

Since sealing a temporary switch to the Sky Blues in January, McNally has produced a host of impressive performances for the club, and thus will be confident in his ability to cope with the threat that Middlesbrough's attackers are set to pose.

As well as making 2.2 tackles and 2.4 interceptions per fixture, McNally has also won 4.1 aerial duels and has produced 5 clearances per game in the Championship for Coventry.

Currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 7.30 in a Sky Blues shirt, it would not be at all surprising if the defender goes on to deliver yet another excellent display for Mark Robins' side at the Riverside Stadium.