‘All to play for’ – Exclusive: Jon Newsome predicts Sheffield Wednesday fan ecstasy as key weekend looms

Sheffield Wednesday potentially taking the relegation fight to the final day of the season is a scenario that their fans would have taken a couple of months ago, according to former Owl, Jon Newsome.

Tomorrow is a huge day in the Championship’s fight for survival, with Sheffield Wednesday needing a result against Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough to stand any chance of avoiding the drop into League One.

Derby County take on Swansea City later in the day, whilst Rotherham United face Blackburn Rovers.

Newsome thought the Owls were done in the relegation stakes not that long ago, but is understandably delighted to see his former side still in contention to survive.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: “If you’d have asked me three games ago I’d have said they were down. Until it is mathematically impossible, they’d always got a chance but you know, I think I’d have been throwing a cliché at you rather than what I believed.

“It’s been taken out of their hands to some degree now, but they’ve still got a chance and they are still in there.

“Over the last couple of months if you’d have said it may go down to the last game, I think some Sheffield Wednesday supporters would have bitten your hand off.”

Despite only winning one of their last five games, Wednesday are hanging in there in terms of catching Derby, sitting four points adrift of the Rams.

However, defeat tomorrow against Nottingham Forest will relegate the Owls and even a victory might not be enough to take things to the final day if Derby beat Swansea.

There’s also Rotherham to consider, with the Millers having three games to play and also sitting four points adrift of Derby. Defeat for them against Blackburn, though, alongside a Derby win, would relegate Wednesday’s South Yorkshire rivals.

For Newsome, though, he’s got full focus on Sheffield Wednesday, and will be in attendance at Hillsborough as the Owls chase a huge result.

He continued: “Sheffield Wednesday have to get a result against Nottingham Forest. I’ll be there watching first hand and living it really.

“Swansea have then got to turn over Derby, so it’s all to play for.

“As a club, they can only concentrate on what they can do. It’s a massive, massive day for all three clubs (including Rotherham).”

Should things go down to the final day of the season, Wednesday take on Derby and Rotherham have Luton Town and Cardiff City to play.