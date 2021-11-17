‘All time low’, ‘Moore out’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to recent events

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s FA Cup first round replay loss to Plymouth Argyle last night.

The Owls eventually lost out 3-0 at Home Park on what was an evening to forget, with a Jordan Garrick double and strike from Ryan Hardie being enough to see the hosts over the line and into the second round.

Wednesday only managed to register two shots on target throughout the 90 minutes and will certainly be left with more questions than answers after what was a pretty lacklustre performance on the South Coast.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Sheffield Wednesday faithful to react to what they had seen from their team, with many taking to social media to air their views on the performance.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as the Owls bowed out of the cup.

Getting trolled by Plymouth fans 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️. All time low this. — gilly (@gillyno9_gill) November 16, 2021

Moore out !!!! Useless sorry but he isn’t the man to take us out of this league !!! — jason france (@jasonfrance15) November 16, 2021

What annoys me more is that them fans went down there and the players don’t care what they’ve done they’ll clap and then they won’t care — Keenan (@Keeno65039103) November 16, 2021

And with that the most underwhelming 10 match unbeaten run in the history of professional football comes to an end. #swfc — Chris Morris (@owlsmadmorris) November 16, 2021

Jesus does Moore make it difficult for the fans to get behind him. Time for him to bow out gracefully, I think. — Red Dragon Sanda (@RedDragonSanda) November 16, 2021

Embarrassing poor performance. All my respect for the supporters who travelled so far and now have to go back home. — Radijze🦉🇧🇪 (@Radijze1) November 16, 2021

Embarrassing, should give the traveling fans a full refund https://t.co/fdK72kCD2g — Danny Rawson (@dannyrawson12) November 16, 2021

1000+ fans on a Tuesday night and that’s their reward. This team really doesn’t deserve these fans…. https://t.co/1FzMqxupLE — Steve Barker (@SteveBarker144) November 16, 2021