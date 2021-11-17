Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘All time low’, ‘Moore out’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to recent events

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s FA Cup first round replay loss to Plymouth Argyle last night. 

The Owls eventually lost out 3-0 at Home Park on what was an evening to forget, with a Jordan Garrick double and strike from Ryan Hardie being enough to see the hosts over the line and into the second round.

Wednesday only managed to register two shots on target throughout the 90 minutes and will certainly be left with more questions than answers after what was a pretty lacklustre performance on the South Coast.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Sheffield Wednesday faithful to react to what they had seen from their team, with many taking to social media to air their views on the performance.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as the Owls bowed out of the cup.


