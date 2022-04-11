“All things considered” – The deal agreed between Fulham and Liverpool for Fabio Carvalho: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It was confirmed by The Athletic over the weekend, that the deal agreed between Liverpool and Fulham for Fabio Carvalho will be an initial £5 million, potentially rising to £7.7 million with performance based add ons.

The 19-year-old has been one of the main breakout stars in the EFL this season and looks in good shape to adapt quickly to Premier League football.

The Cottagers have all but wrapped up the league title, despite a 3-1 loss to Coventry City on Sunday, and could potentially pursue a loan move for Carvalho as they look to stabilise in the top-flight next term.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see if they believe that Fulham have struck a good deal, all things considered…

Declan Harte

Considering how talented Carvalho is and how important he has been to Fulham this season, this isn’t a great deal for the Cottagers.

The 19-year old has contributed eight goals and six assists in a dominant league performance from Marco Silva’s side.

That Liverpool are the ones set to sign him also speaks to his potential, with the Reds’ recruitment team having made several shrewd signings in recent years.

That Fulham let Carvalho’s contract run this far without any contract extension is an expensive lesson for the club to learn.

The Portuguese born forward could have easily commanded a fee well beyond the £5 million they are set to receive, potentially as much as ten times that.

That he was out of contract and the club is still set to receive this much shows how big the fee they potentially missed out on could have been.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think looking at it from a distance, you’d say Carvalho is worth a lot more than the potential £7.7 million pounds Fulham are going to get for him.

However, when you look at it from the micro, it is actually a good deal for the Cottagers.

Carvalho’s contract is due to expire in the summer, and although due to his age they would be due a compensation fee, to agree a fee in advance, and potentially get £7.7 million from the deal is good business.

In the past we’ve seen compensation fees set at much lower than this, so all things considered, I think Fulham have done well financially from the deal.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 past or present Fulham players ever played non-league football in England?

1 of 25 Maik Taylor Yes No

Charlie Gregory

Getting a seven-figure fee for Carvalho is certainly good business as it means that Fulham can splash the cash elsewhere.

However, if the Cottagers end up in the Premier League, there is no question he could have played regularly and probably done a solid job with helping them back in the top flight.

In addition, his potential means that valuation of £7.7 million could ultimately double or triple in value down the line.

Fulham then could probably have used him and if they could have kept hold of him for longer, then that would definitely have been the best outcome.

All things considered though, if Fulham were always going to lose the player then £7.7 million is the best scenario.