All the up-to-date Sunderland team news ahead of Swindon, what will the Black Cats XI look like tomorrow?

Sunderland will be hoping to get back to winning ways as they take on Swindon Town on Tuesday evening.

The Black Cats have been on an excellent run of form of late having lost just one match since the middle of January.

That has seen the Wearsiders push themselves right into play-off contention with the hope of even being able to look towards the automatic promotion places before the end of the season.

The weekend’s 2-2 draw with Crewe was a setback but now attention turns to facing Swindon as Lee Johnson’s side look to get back on track.

Team news

Sunderland will be without Grant Leadbitter for the visit of Swindon Town.

The midfielder suffered a dislocated shoulder at the weekend and looks set for a prolonged period on the sidelines.

Tom Flanagan, Bailey Wright and Ross Stewart are also set to miss out as long-term absentees.

Predicted Sunderland team to face Swindon Town

Here’s how the Black Cats could line up…

Given Sunderland’s good form of late it’s difficult to see Lee Johnson changing too much.

Lee Burge is likely to start in goal while a lack of fit options means that Conor McLaughlin, Dion Sanderson and Luke O’Nien will likely start in the back three.

Given the lack of alternatives it seems that Lynden Gooch and Callum McFadzean will continue on the flanks.

With Grant Leadbitter missing through injury it’s likely that Josh Scowen and Max Power will continue in the centre of midfield.

One player who could come into the side is Jordan Jones.

The Rangers man was hugely impressive against Crewe and scored a wonderful goal, meaning that he could be afforded an opportunity in the starting XI.

Given the amount of football that Aiden McGeady has played of late it means that he could be rested, while Aiden O’Brien and Charlie Wyke will claim the other spots in the attack.