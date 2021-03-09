All the up-to-date Sunderland team news ahead of Portsmouth, what will the Black Cats’ XI look like this evening?

Sunderland face a pivotal contest as they travel to take on Portsmouth on Tuesday evening.

The Black Cats are on an excellent run that has seen them lose just one match since the middle of January.

As a result the Wearsiders find themselves in fourth position in the table and just five points away from the automatic promotion spots with two games in hand.

Travelling to Fratton Park could be a pivotal trip for the club with Pompey sitting in sixth place in the table, but how could the Black Cats look on the South Coast?

We take a look.

Team news

Reports from Chronicle Live claim that Lee Johnson is waiting on an update regarding Lynden Gooch’s availability following a calf injury, while Conor McLaughlin could also be in line to return at Fratton Park.

Ross Stewart, Bailey Wright and Tom Flanagan are all on the road to recovery and could be available in the coming weeks, but are certain to miss out against Portsmouth.

As for Jordan Willis, Denver Hume and Grant Leadbitter, the trio are long-term absences.

Predicted Sunderland team to face Portsmouth

Here’s the side that could line up at Fratton Park.

Experience will be key at Fratton Park and that’s why Lee Johnson could make one alteration.

Ollie Younger started against Rochdale at the weekend and played well, but if the Black Cats are looking to stifle the hosts then they may shuffle things around a bit.

That means that Max Power could slot back into the defensive with Josh Scowen coming back into the team in the middle of the park.

Elsewhere it could be similar to the side that faced Rochdale with Lee Burge in goal and Dion Sanderson, Luke O’Nien and Callum McFadzean playing in defence.

Carl Winchester, Jordan Jones and Aiden McGeady could line up in midfield while Charlie Wyke and Aiden O’Brien could line up in attack.