All the up-to-date QPR team news ahead of Bristol City, what will the R’s XI look like tomorrow?

Queens Park Rangers head to Bristol City this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship as they look to get themselves back on the victory trail in the second tier.

The Hoops have lost their last two matches in the Championship with Barnsley and Birmingham City coming away with the three points and now they must try and get a result against Nigel Pearson’s side.

With that said, Mark Warburton may well be looking to make a couple of changes to his side where he can, as the matches keep on coming.

The usual injury issues remain in terms of the long-term absences involving Luke Amos, Charlie Owens and Tom Carroll.

Jordy de Wijs is being lined up for his debut and it remains to be seen who he comes in for in the middle of the QPR defence – Warburton will need to decide who needs a rest most.

Elsewhere, Warburton has a fit side and he may well just be looking to rotate.

Lyndon Dykes was in the spotlight on Wednesday for missing an early chance against Barnsley and it remains to be seen if Warburton thinks it’s best he comes out, whilst the likes of Chris Willock and Sam Field will be pushing to feature.

Possible XI (3-5-2): Dieng; Dickie, De Wijs, Barbet; Kane, Ball, Chair, Johansen, Wallace; Bonne, Austin.