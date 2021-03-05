All the up-to-date Nottingham Forest team news ahead of Watford, what will the Reds XI look like tomorrow?

Nottingham Forest will be eager to return to winning ways tomorrow as they prepare to travel to Vicarage Road to face Watford.

The Reds fell to a surprising 1-0 home defeat to Luton Town in midweek – only their third defeat in their last 16 games – and they will be keen to respond this weekend.

Tomorrow marks the start of a tough run of fixtures for Forest, who take on Reading, Norwich, Brentford and Cardiff in their next four games after Saturday.

First up, Watford. Xisco Munoz’s side sit third in the Championship and have won five of their last six games, therefore meaning it will be a tough test for Chris Hughton’s side.

Forest, though, have no new injury concerns heading into tomorrow’s match, with Hughton delivering a mixed team update yesterday.

Hughton revealed that Ryan Yates is fit and available despite being absent from the squad on Tuesday night, with the midfielder recovering from a slight calf problem.

Lewis Grabban won’t feature for the Reds, though, with the striker still having problems with his hamstring.

Harry Arter and Scott McKenna are both back in training which is a boost, but the pair are still a couple of weeks away from making a full return to first-team action.

In terms of what the starting line-up will be, Hughton will be keen to make changes with a busy schedule on the horizon.

There could be changes offensively, with Luke Freeman among those looking to return to the side after he was an unused substitute in midweek.

Probable Forest starting XI: Samba; Christie, Worrall, Figueiredo, Ribeiro; Cafu, Garner; Knockaert, Krovinovic, Freeman; Murray.