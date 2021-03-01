All the up-to-date Nottingham Forest team news ahead of Luton, what will the Reds XI look like tomorrow?

Nottingham Forest will be looking to extend their unbeaten run tomorrow night as they prepare to take on Luton Town at the City Ground.

The Reds are unbeaten in their last three games and yielded seven points from a possible nine last week, picking up wins over Blackburn Rovers and Rotherham United and drawing with Derby County on Friday night.

The task will now be to record a win upon their return to home soil, as Luton Town prepare to travel to the East Midlands.

With games fast approaching, Chris Hughton will be keen to shuffle the pack and make minor tweaks, meaning that he will be hopeful of most of his squad being available.

The big news – via BBC Nottingham – is that Ryan Yates is available for selection after missing the trip to Derby on Friday night.

The midfielder produced a man-of-the-match display against Rotherham a few days before, but missed Friday night’s clash due to a calf problem.

Yates will be back available for selection tomorrow night, though, after overcoming a relatively minor blow.

As for other absentees, Scott McKenna and Harry Arter are back in training but won’t be available to face the Hatters.

Lewis Grabban, meanwhile, is continuing to battle a hamstring injury and is expected to return to training on Thursday afternoon.

In terms of what the starting line-up will look like, it is unlikely that too many changes will be made to the side which started against Derby.

There could be a change out wide, however the spine of the team is very much likely to be the same.

Probable line-up: Samba; Christie, Worrall, Figueiredo, Ribeiro; Cafu, Garner; Knockaert, Krovinovic, Lolley; Murray.