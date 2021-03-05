All the up-to-date Norwich City team news ahead of Luton, what will the Canaries XI look like tomorrow?

Norwich City look on course for making an instant return to the Premier League after moving 10 points clear at the top of the Championship after being promotion rivals Brentford in midweek.

They welcome a Luton Town side to Carrow Road on Saturday who has claimed seven points from their last three games and will be looking to cause an upset for the runaway leaders as they did earlier in the campaign.

Emiliano Buendia caught the eye again on Wednesday night against the Bees, and it was his goal on 26 minutes that separated the two sides to give Norwich their sixth win in a row.

After facing the Hatters, the Carrow Road outfit face a run of seven games against sides that are competing in the bottom half of the league.

The Championship title is in their sights for the second time in three years but one eye will be cast towards Swansea City who have two games in hand and snatched a late winner against Stoke City on Tuesday night.

Here is how the Norwich line-up could look against Luton:

The defence is likely to remain the same with Tim Krul in goal with a back four of Max Aarons, Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis.

Kenny McLean and Oliver Skipp will likely keep their roles in central midfield in an attempt to control the game in the middle of the park.

Todd Cantwell remains a major doubt with a calf problem and looks unlikely to feature against Luton in what is the only injury worry for head coach Daniel Farke. Lukas Rupp and Przemyslaw Placheta are pushing for a place to replace Cantwell on the left flank but we think Onel Hernandez will stay in the starting XI.

Mario Vrančić will remain on the right flank with Emi Buendia in the No.10 role behind Teemu Pukki, who will play as the lone striker.