All the up-to-date Millwall team news ahead of Blackburn Rovers, what will the Lions XI look like tomorrow?

Millwall will be looking to keep that winning feeling as they mount a late charge for the Championship play-offs.

The Lions had their first win in three matches with a 2-1 victory over Preston North End on Tuesday night which sees them nine points from a play-off place.

Goals from Scott Malone and Mason Bennett gave Gary Rowett’s men all three points at the New Den and they next welcome an out-of-sorts Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, who have lost six out of their last seven matches.

Victory for Millwall would not see them move up in the Championship table, but it would keep the pressure on the teams chasing the play-offs, while a defeat could see them fall to 13th-place.

Here, we look at the potential starting XI that could face Blackburn on Saturday afternoon…

Bartosz Bialkowski will likely keep his place in goals while we expect the back three of Jake Cooper, Shaun Hutchinson and George Evans to remain.

Rowett will likely keep the same midfield four that started in the win over Preston on Tuesday evening with Scott Malone on the left, Mahlon Romeo on the right and a central midfield duo of Ryan Woods and youngster Billy Mitchell, although Ben Thompson is pushing for a place.

Striker Tom Bradshaw is 50-50 for the clash with Rovers while Bennett had a slight Achilles problems towards the end of the game in midweek but it is unlikely to rule him out of action for the visit of Tony Mowbray’s side.

Jed Wallace will likely keep his place on the right flank while Matt Smith may get the nod over Jon Dadi Bodvarrson, as the central striker with Bennett keeping his place on the left after scoring the winning goal over Preston.