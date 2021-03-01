All the up-to-date Middlesbrough team news ahead of Coventry City, what will the Boro XI look like tomorrow?

Middlesbrough face a difficult test as they take on Coventry City on Tuesday evening.

The Teessiders are enduring a mixed spell at present after picking up just one point from their last two matches against Bristol City and Cardiff City last week.

As a result the club’s play-off hopes are hanging in the balance which means that results need to improve and quickly.

Neil Warnock will be determined to get his side back to winning ways, but what are the decisions that he faces?

Let’s take a look.

Team news

Neil Warnock has no new injury worries to contend with ahead of the trip to St Andrews.

The clash with Coventry City could come too soon for Yannick Bolasie who could return to action for Saturday’s clash with Swansea City.

Elsewhere Ashey Fletcher will miss out, although Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Marcus Tavernier are expected to be available after starting against Cardiff at the weekend.

Predicted Middlesbrough team

Neil Warnock could be tempted to make a handful of changes for this one.

Marcus Bettinelli seems likely to start in goal, while Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair and Marc Bola are all almost certain to start.

New skipper Jonny Howson is a dead-cert to start, while I’d expect Sam Morsy to come back into the side alongside him.

Saturday’s match with Cardiff was rescued by the introduction of four attacking players and there’s a chance that the quartet could come into the side.

Djed Spence, Marvin Johnson, Neeskens Kebano and Chuba Akpom all looked dangerous against the Bluesbirds and given the club’s lack of form in front of goal of late it’ll be interested to see if they’ll be given a chance to shine.