All the up-to-date Ipswich Town team news ahead of Lincoln, what will the Tractorboys XI look like tomorrow?

Ipswich Town will be seeking to bounce back to winning ways in Paul Cook’s first home game in charge tomorrow night at home to Lincoln City in Sky Bet League One.

The former Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic boss oversaw his first game in charge of the Tractor Boys at the weekend, who, despite dominating possession for large periods, fell to defeat away at fellow play-off hopefuls Gillingham, thus leaving them two points off the top six at the time of writing.

And things don’t get any easier for Cook’s men who now have to gear up to face the Imps who currently occupy third place, meaning that Town could once again be up against it as they seek to achieve a positive outcome.

A win on home turf would in theory strengthen their own play-off hopes, particularly if Portsmouth fail to beat Sunderland, with the South Coast club sitting just two points ahead of Ipswich in sixth.

Here, we take a look at what the Ipswich Town starting eleven could look like tomorrow…

Tomas Holy will once again be between the sticks for Ipswich as the big keeper seeks to keep a clean sheet at home for only the eighth time in the league this season.

Cook is likely to stick with the same back four that played in the defeat to Gillingham, with Luke Chambers and Myles Kenlock both staying at full back alongside James Wilson and Aristote Nsiala.

Andre Dozzell and Teddy Bishop will once again be tasked with running the engine room in central midfield for the hosts.

Whilst there could be one change to the attacking midfield three, with Alan Judge said to be keen to play despite the recent death of his mother who sadly passed away, meaning that the Irishman could slot in alongside Troy Parrott and Keanan Bennetts.

This leaves James Norwood as the lone striker once more, as the experienced frontman continues to lead the line for Town in what has been a difficult season for the ex-Tranmere Rovers ace.