All the up-to-date Ipswich Town team news ahead of Gillingham, what will Paul Cook’s XI look like tomorrow?

Paul Cook will be looking to get off to a winning start to life at Ipswich Town, after recently being appointed as the club’s new manager.

The former Wigan Athletic manager was in the stands for their recent win over Accrington Stanley, but this will be his first time in the dugout as their new boss.

Cook succeeds Paul Lambert in charge at Portman Road, after the former Norwich City boss was relieved of his duties earlier this year, after a poor run of results in League One.

Ipswich are currently positioned seventh in the third-tier standings, and are just two points adrift of sixth-placed Doncaster Rovers, who occupy one of the play-off positions at this moment in time.

Cook’s first game in charge of the Tractor Boys will be against Gillingham on Saturday afternoon, in what could potentially be a tricky test for Ipswich.

Gillingham are sat 14th in the League One table, and are unbeaten in their last two matches in the third-tier, and will be full of confidence after the MK Dons 3-2 in their most recent fixture.

It’s set to be an interesting build-up to this one, with it remaining to be seen as to who will start the game against Gillingham this weekend.

Cook is set to be without Jon Nolan though, with the midfielder suffering a medial collateral ligament injury during training earlier this week, which will keep him out of action for at least two months.

Nolan has been a regular in the Ipswich team this season, and has chipped in with five goals from his 17 appearances in all competitions.

It wouldn’t come as a surprise to not see many changes to the Ipswich Town starting XI that ran out 2-1 winners over Accrington Stanley in midweek.

Troy Parrott is likely to start for the Tractor Boys, and will be eager to find his first goal for the club, since moving on loan to Portman Road from Tottenham Hotspur.

James Norwood was on the scoresheet in that win over Accrington Stanley, and is likely to lead the line for their match against Gillingham.

The likes of Andre Dozzell and Teddy Bishop were impressive in the win in midweek, and will be keen to retain their place in the starting XI for this one.

But the likes of Josh Harrop and Flynn Downes are just some of the names that will be pushing for a starting spot, having been used as second-half substitutes in their last match.

A win for Paul Cook’s side could see them move into the top-six, but only if some of their promotion rivals are to drop points in a crucial weekend of fixtures in League One.