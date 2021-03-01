All the up-to-date Ipswich Town team news ahead of Accrington, what will the Tractorboys XI look like tomorrow?

Ipswich Town are set to begin a new era tomorrow night away at Accrington Stanley, with the Tractor Boys having now bid farewell to manager Paul Lambert after the Scot departed yesterday.

The former Norwich City boss leaves the East Anglian club in a promising position, with a recent upturn in league results having put the League One side to within two points of the top six places after 29 games played.

Lambert’s tenure finished the day after the club had beaten Doncaster Rovers 2-1 at Portman Road, meaning that the third tier outfit have only lost one of their last five games in the league.

With Paul Cook appearing to be the favourite to succeed the 51-year-old Glaswegian, many of Ipswich’s loyal fanbase will be hoping for better times ahead.

Here, we take a look at the team that the Tractor Boys could put out against Acrrington Stanley tomorrow night…

Tomas Holy will once again be between the sticks for Ipswich, as he seeks to continue his solid recent showings for the club.

Meanwhile Myles Kenlock, James Wilson, Aristote Nsiala and Luke Chambers will once again make up the back four, with the quartet having performed strongly in recent weeks.

Andre Dozzell and Teddy Bishop will be seeking to continue to develop their understanding in the middle of the park, with both players having improved since the start of the campaign in the two holding berths.

Meanwhile the likes of Alan Judge and Keanan Bennetts will be looking to provide a threat from the flanks, with both being capable of cutting inside onto their stronger foot to shoot.

James Norwood will once again lead the line for the Tractor Boys up top, with Troy Parrott acting as support striker for the former Tranmere Rovers man.

A win away from home could see the club into the play-off places if other results go their way during the next round of fixtures.