All the up-to-date Derby County team news ahead of Coventry, what will the Rams XI look like tomorrow?

Derby County will be looking to put the disappointing result at Cardiff City behind them when they travel to fellow strugglers Coventry City on Saturday.

The Rams were soundly beaten 4-0 by the Bluebirds in midweek as the Welsh side continued their good run of form under the management of Mick McCarthy.

Manager Wayne Rooney made several changes for the trip to the Cardiff City Stadium and it backfired as the hosts ran out comfortable winners in a game where the visitors rarely threatened.

Coventry also finds themselves struggling in the Championship and are two places and three points below Derby in the table.

Only true Derby County fans will be able to get 22/22 on this Rams striker quiz - Can you?

1 of 22 In what year did Derby sign Matej Vydra? 2015 2016 2017 2018

A win for Rooney’s men could potentially push them up to 15th in the table, if other results go there way, in what is a must-win game for both sides at St Andrew’s.

Here, we take a look at what the Derby County line-up may look like for tomorrow’s clash with Coventry City:

David Marshall will miss out again because of a back injury which means Kelle Roos will likely keep his place in goal for the second successive game.

The Rams have no new fresh injury worries so it is expected that the players that were rested for the visit to Cardiff will likely be restored to the starting XI.

With Roos in goal, it is expected that Nathan Byrne will return at right-back with Andre Wisdom moved back to centre-back alongside Matthew Clarke with Lee Buchanan at left-back.

Graeme Shinnie and Max Bird could play the holding midfield roles with Jason Knight returning to play in behind the lone striker Colin Kazim-Richards.

Martyn Waghorn could return to play on the left flank with Kamil Jozwiak keeping his place on the opposite side to provide ammunition for Kazim-Richards.

A win for Derby would certainly ease their relegation worries while putting Coventry into further trouble.