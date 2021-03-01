All the up-to-date Derby County team news ahead of Cardiff, what will the Rams XI look like tomorrow?

Derby County travel to Cardiff City on Tuesday night, with Wayne Rooney’s side seeking to make it three games unbeaten in the Championship after winning and drawing their previous two.

The Rams have shown a gradual level of progress under the former Manchester United and England player and now occupy 18th place at the time of writing.

A victory on the road against the Bluebirds could see them rise up the standings to 14th place if other results across the division fall in their favour, underlining just how far they have come as a collective under Rooney.

Here, we take a look at what the Derby County line up could look like for tomorrow’s trip to the Cardiff City Stadium…

Kelle Roos is likely to come in between the sticks for County after David Marshall was forced off with a back injury in the first half against Forest.

Rooney should once again keep faith with the same back four from Friday night, with Nathan Byrne and Lee Buchanan slotting in at full back alongside Matt Clarke and Andre Wisdom.

Graeme Shinnie and Max Bird will once again play holding midfield as they seek to gain control of possession against Cardiff, whilst Jason Knight will be looking to provide creativity from the number 10 position.

Out wide both Kamil Jozwiak and Martyn Waghorn will look to provide service for lone striker Colin Kazim-Richards, who will be seeking to build on yet another well taken goal that he notched in the draw at home last week.

The likes of Louie Sibley, Patrick Roberts and Lee Gregory all impressed after coming off the bench last time out and will no doubt be pushing to become regular starters under Rooney in the weeks ahead as the club seeks to put some real distance between themselves and the relegation places.