All the up-to-date Charlton Athletic team news ahead of Oxford, what will the Addicks XI look like tomorrow?

Charlton Athletic head to Oxford United this weekend in Sky Bet League One in what is a huge game for both sides and their play-off hopes.

The U’s struggled for form at the start of the season but have made real ground in the weeks and months since with both them and the Addicks hopeful of making the top six.

Charlton, of course, have got awful home form to try and turn around to help them do that but they are away this weekend and on the road they’ve been a lot better, beating Wigan Athletic last time out.

In terms of team news, both Alex Gilbey and Ryan Inniss are missing but will be returning to training next week, the latter after several months out.

Chuks Aneke is expected to be fit after limping off against Wigan and it remains to be seen if Lee Bowyer starts him or is cautious with the fitness of the forward.

Darren Pratley is suspended, meanwhile, but will return for their game with Northampton next week.

Possible XI (4-4-2): Amos; Matthews, Pearce, Famewo, Maatsen; Shinnie, Watson, Forster-Caskey, Millar; Washington, Stockley.