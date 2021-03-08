All the up-to-date Charlton Athletic team news ahead of Northampton, what will the Addicks’ XI look like tomorrow?

Charlton Athletic missed out on a late victory against Oxford United on Saturday as Ronnie Schwartz saw his added-time penalty saved by goalkeeper Jack Stevens.

That result leaves the Addicks four points outside the top six and Lee Bowyer will be keen to see his side bounce back as we head toward the business end of the season.

A week ago, Tuesday night’s game against relegation-threatened Northampton will have seemed like an appealing one for Charlton but the Cobblers have won two on the bounce – including putting four past Portsmouth on Saturday.

The clash at the Valley now looks set to be a difficult test for Bowyer’s side and the Addicks boss will know a strong side will be needed to halt Northampton’s recent momentum.

One man that Charlton could be without for tomorrow’s game is Norwich City loanee Akin Famewo. Injuries have kept the defender sidelined for long periods during his Addicks spell but he is a regular fixture in the side when fit.

Bowyer has revealed that the 22-year-old complained about a tight hamstring after the Oxford game, though he was optimistic he could be fine.

Adam Matthews is also questionable due to a hamstring issue, having been substituted after 18 minutes on Saturday.

There is good news defensively, with Ryan Innis back training and set to play for the U23s soon – though clearly, tomorrow’s game will be far too soon for him.

Experienced midfielder Darren Pratley is also back available after serving his two-match suspension for his red card against Wigan.

Bowyer’s optimism over Famewo indicates he could well feature against the Cobblers, though it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Gunter start in place of Matthews.

The Addicks boss has been keen to freshen things up at times this term, so we’ll likely see a change in midfield with Andrew Shinnie, Diallang Jaiyesimi and the newly available Pratley potential candidates to start.

Up top a pairing of Chuks Aneke and Jayden Stockley could cause problems for what is a physical Northampton backline.