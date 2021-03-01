All the up-to-date Bradford City team news ahead of Mansfield, what will the Bantams XI look like tomorrow?

Bradford City continued their recent scintillating form with a 2-1 victory over Walsall on Saturday.

Goals from Levi Sutton and Andy Cook gave the Bantams their sixth win in their last seven as they continue to climb up the League Two table.

There’s no time to rest, however, as the Yorkshire club welcome Mansfield Town to Valley Parade tomorrow evening.

The Stags have just one win in their last six, so their hosts will know this game poses an ideal opportunity for them to keep their strong run going.

Harry Pritchard and Zeli Ismail remain sidelined due to injury, while striker Lee Novak and on-loan Leeds United defender Bryce Hosannah are also absent but Mark Trueman provided a positive update on the pair less than a fortnight ago.

Gareth Evans looks set to miss the game with a hamstring injury, which means that Ollie Crankshaw could be set to start once again on the back of an impressive display against Walsall.

Bradford will also be without the in-form Cook, who is on loan from Mansfield and cannot play in tomorrow night’s game as part of the deal that saw him make the switch in January.

You feel Trueman and Conor Sellars are unlikely to change their back five, with Sam Hornby likely to reprise his role as their number one against Mansfield despite Richard O’Donnell’s return to fitness.

In front of him, the centre-back duo of Paudie O’Connor and Niall Canavan are set to start flanked by Anthony O’Connor and Connor Wood.

It’s hard to see the hosts moving away from holding midfield duo Elliott Watt and Levi Sutton, with Callum Cooke in attacking midfield.

There could be a change on the flanks, however, with Leeds loanee Jordan Stevens replacing Charles Vernam though Cranshaw may keep his place after an impressive display on the weekend.

With Cook unavailable, Bradford will surely turn to another experienced EFL forward in Clayton Donaldson.