All the up-to-date Blackburn Rovers team news ahead of Swansea, what will the Rovers XI look like tomorrow?

Blackburn Rovers finally snapped a winless run of seven games on Saturday by defeating Millwall 2-0 at The Den.

Rovers had been struggling as of late and when the starting line-up emerged with no Adam Armstrong in it, fans feared the worst – especially when they found out winger Tyrhys Dolan was to play through the middle instead of the 20-goal striker.

In the end it proved to be an inspired Tony Mowbray decision – Dolan put in a man of the match-worthy performance and frightened the Lions defence with his pace and trickery, whilst natural strikers Ben Brereton and Sam Gallagher proved to be effective out wide.

The game also saw Bradley Dack back amongst the goals with just his second since returning from a year out with a knee injury, and Gallagher added the second in the second half after Dolan’s deflected shot cannoned in off his body.

It was a much-changed Rovers team on Saturday, with six alterations made from their previous defeat against Reading.

The likes of Lewis Travis, Harvey Elliott and Ryan Nyambe were rested by Mowbray and the fresh legs seemed to make all the difference, so it will be interesting to see if he sticks with the same team for their clash with Swansea tomorrow evening.

Two players who won’t be involved though are Armstrong and Everton loanee Jarrad Branthwaite.

Mowbray told the club’s official website that Armstrong faces a few weeks out after tweaking the tendon in his hamstring, having complained of tightness in the muscle during last weeks clash with Reading.

Branthwaite meanwhile missed out on the trip to Millwall through illness, and whilst he’s back in training, the teenager won’t be rushed, especially with Darragh Lenihan and Man City starlet Taylor Harwood-Bellis impressing in the capital on Saturday.

So it could be a very similar team to line-up against the Swans, although Joe Rankin-Costello may come back to the bench as he continues to make his way back from a hamstring injury, and Harvey Elliott may have to stay on the bench once again due to the performances of the Rovers front-line a few days ago.

PREDICTED BLACKBURN XI (4-3-3): Kaminski; Nyambe, Harwood-Bellis, Lenihan, Douglas; Travis, Trybull, Dack; Gallagher, Dolan, Brereton.