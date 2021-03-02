All the up-to-date Birmingham City team news ahead of Huddersfield, what will the Blues XI look like tonight?

Birmingham City will be seeking a third win in four when they travel to take on fellow strugglers Huddersfield this evening.

Aitor Karanka’s men came from behind to beat QPR 2-1 last time out, with late goals from Kristian Pedersen and Alen Halilovic sealing a dramatic victory.

That result, combined with Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday losing, has given Blues a five-point cushion over the bottom three, although the side will know more work needs to be done.

Picking up another win would be huge to their survival bid given Huddersfield’s struggles, and here we look at the team news ahead of the game…

Sam Cosgrove remains a doubt

The big January signing was Cosgrove, who joined from Aberdeen prior to the deadline.

Despite the excitement around his arrival, things haven’t gone to plan, with the target man making two brief substitute appearances before missing the last four games because of ankle injury.

He remains a doubt for the trip up north, and whilst it’s not serious, the fact Cosgrove wasn’t involved against QPR suggests he will struggle.

Were each of these 20 former Birmingham City players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Matthew Upson Right Left

Few other issues

Even though Cosgrove may be absent, the injury update is generally quite good at Blues.

There are no other senior figures who will be missing, with Zach Jeacock (ankle) and Caolan Boyd-Munce (thigh) the only two out.

Pleasingly, Ivan Sanchez played in the win over the R’s after overcoming a knock going into it.

Squad rotation could come into consideration

There are still some big decisions for Karanka to make, as this is the third game in a week for the side, whilst they have a weekend fixture with Barnsley for the boss to consider.

Therefore, a few changes could be made just to freshen things up. Halilovic is the obvious candidate to start after his winner last time out, with Marc Roberts another who could be in from the off.