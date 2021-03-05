All the up-to-date Barnsley team news ahead of Blues, what will the Tykes XI look like tomorrow?

Barnsley will be looking to make it an impressive seven wins on the bounce tomorrow, as they prepare to take on Birmingham City at Oakwell.

The Tykes have embarked on an incredible run of form of late, making it six league wins on the spin in midweek after defeating Queens Park Rangers 3-1 in West London.

Tomorrow, they have the opportunity to make it seven wins on the bounce, with Birmingham City travelling to Oakwell.

They have a good chance of doing so, too. Blues have won only two of their last 10 games, and re struggling towards the bottom of the Championship table.

With a hectic run on the horizon, Valerien Ismael will be keen to rotate his squad and keep everybody fresh ahead of some tough tests.

There are no fresh injury concerns ahead of Birmingham’s visit to Oakwell, either, which is a boost for the Tykes.

Ben Williams and Liam Kitching remain absentees, but other than that, it’s as you were for Ismael and his side.

We could see some changes, though, with Morris undoubtedly keen to start from the off having come on as a substitute last weekend.

Alex Mowatt will be hoping to replicate the performance he produced in West London in midweek, after scoring one and registering two assists. Romal Palmer is likely to partner him in midfield.

Probable Barnsley line-up: Collins; Helik, Andersen, Sibbick; Brittain, Palmer, Mowatt, Styles; Woodrow, Dike, Morris.