All the Sunderland team news ahead of their clash against Bristol Rovers

Sunderland will be hoping they can get off to a winning start in the 2020/21 League One season this weekend.

The Black Cats finished eighth in the third-tier last term, after the majority of clubs in League One agreed to finalise league positions on a PPG (points per game basis).

Sunderland take on Bristol Rovers in their first league match of the 2020/21 campaign at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

Phil Parkinson’s side head into the game full of confidence as well, after thrashing Aston Villa’s Under-21s in the EFL Trophy 8-1 in midweek.

It remains to be seen as to what Parkinson’s starting XI will be for the match against Bristol Rovers, but it’s likely we’ll see changes from the win in the EFL Trophy.

Danny Graham and Aiden O’Brien both stepped off the substitutes bench to make their debuts for the club since arriving earlier in the transfer window.

They marked their debuts with goals as well, and will surely be pushing for a start in the first league game of the season.

Chris Maguire and Tom Flanagan were unused substitutes in the win over Aston Villa Under-21s, and could come into the side to replace Jack Diamond and Brandon Taylor.

Josh Scowen caught the eye with a hugely impressive performance in midweek, and will fancy his chances of retaining his place in the starting XI alongside the likes of Max Power and Grant Leadbitter.

The Verdict:

They’ll be hoping to get off to a winning start.

Sunderland are going to be one of the favourites to win promotion into the Championship this season, and I you can see why.

They’ve got a strong squad this season, and they seem better-equipped this term to mount a serious challenge for promotion from League One this season.

If Parkinson’s side can find a positive run of results early on, then they could well run away with the third-tier title.