All the Sunderland injury news ahead of crucial double-header with Rochdale and Portsmouth

Lee Johnson looks set to named a patched up starting XI for Sunderland’s clash with Rochdale.

The Black Cats are hoping to continue their unbeaten run as they target promotion to the Championship at the third time of asking.

While results have been good the Wearsiders have had to battle through without a number of key players who have been ruled out of action in recent weeks.

But with big fixtures against Rochdale and Portsmouth coming up in the next few days it’ll be interesting to see how those injuries are developing.

As quoted by Chronicle Live, here’s everything that Lee Johnson had to say about Sunderland’s injured stars.

Lynden Gooch

“Goochy will have a fitness test tomorrow morning.

“He felt something in his calf and that’s why he went down.

“Brilliant news on the scan, no muscle damage, which probably means it was either a compressed nerve or it was cramp – we’re not sure yet.

“If it’s a compressed nerve it might take a bit longer, but if it was cramp then we will find out tomorrow because he will be fine for the fitness test.”

Grant Leadbitter

“Grant’s shoulder is good.

“He went to see a specialist and the information we got back was that there had been major trauma to everything in his shoulder.

“But it is a manageable situation with the right strapping, the right conditions.

“There is a risk that it might pop out again but I think Grant is probably willing to take that risk, maybe not necessarily over the short-term but over the medium-term as he feels stronger and he feels a bit more comfortable.

“He looked like an American footballer today because he had lots of nice, thick, padding on!

“The situation is that there is a 50 percent chance that the shoulder will pop out again and, if it does, it will require surgery.

“But at the moment there are protective measures we can use to aid healing, and mitigate the chances of it popping out again.”

Conor McLaughlin

“Conor had an injection and it’s settled well.

“There’s a risk of rupture if he comes back too quickly – and when I say too quickly, I mean 48 hours or 36 hours, not massive timescales.

“I reckon he could train on Monday or, if not, Wednesday.

“Portsmouth might come too soon or it might not.”

Denver Hume

“Denver was out on the grass.

“It’s positive news and his speed of recovery has been quite surprising.

“He did the warm-up and he was part of the passing drill today, he did some one-vs-ones with Ross Stewart, and then joined in with work on patterns of play towards the end of training.

“Denver has had a long injury lay-off throughout the whole time I’ve been here actually because he did it in the first 20 minutes of my first game.

“You need to tick the boxes and there steps you need to take before you are ready for a first-team game, particularly with the kind of hamstring problem he has had.

“He’s been in controlled training, though, and he is moving well and feeling good, so that means we can now step it up.

“You’d want a player like that to get a couple of full 90 minutes, or maybe 45s [for the U23s], before even considering a first-team return.”

Think you’re a big Sunderland fan? Take our 18 question quiz to find out<strong>

1 of 18 What year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1880 1881 1882

Ross Stewart

“Ross was in training today, so he looks a little bit closer.

“His hamstring problem was different to Denver’s, a lot lower grade, so he can progress quicker through those boxes that need to be ticked.

Bailey Wright

“Bailey isn’t a million miles away.

“He has a calf injury so this three-week stage is really important. You have to let it heal and the wound close off.”

Tom Flanagan

“Tom is starting to look that little bit stronger.

“He had a deferred hip flexor problem but he was out there again today.

“Once fit he shouldn’t be too long, he shouldn’t need much rehabilitation – he should be able to join in quickly.”