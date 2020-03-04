All the Sheffield Wednesday talking points as Garry Monk previews Manchester City meeting

Sheffield Wednesday couldn’t have asked for a worse time to take on Premier League giants Manchester City in the FA Cup on Wednesday evening.

Pep Guardiola’s side come into the game off the back of an EFL Cup win, after seeing off Aston Villa in the final at Wembley.

Whilst Garry Monk’s men are struggling for positive performances since the turn of the year, and have only won once in their last eight league matches, which will make for concerning reading for the club’s supporters.

The Owls boss addressed the media ahead of the game, and there were plenty of talking points heading into this tricky test for Monk’s men.

He was well-aware of the threat that Manchester City will pose to his side, but made a somewhat surprising claim in saying that his team aren’t fearing their opponents, whilst also saying that they have players that can cause Pep Guardiola’s side problems on the night.

“We’re going to play against the champions of England and we know the quality they have right throughout, one of the best sides in Europe with one of the best managers over the past 15 years. We have to get everything right at a very high level with no mistakes.

“But we’re not going into it fearing those things, we need to understand the situations we will face and work through them. Our players are good enough to cause problems and compete but what we don’t want to do is self-inflict.”

Monk also stated that there won’t be a tougher game than against Manchester City, but he’s also remaining optimistic that his side can pull of a shock result at Hillsborough on Wednesday evening.

“It’s away from the league, it won’t come any tougher but we are looking forward to it. I have great belief our players will go out there and give it absolutely everything.”

There was also some positive news on Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher, who has been eased back into action after a knee injury earlier this season.

Monk revealed that the Scotsman will be involved on Wednesday, although it remains to be seen as to whether he’ll start on the night.

“As I said before with Steven, a normal process would be to have a period of time in training and maybe some time in the 23s but with the influence he has, you want him in the team and getting as many minutes as possible.

Fletch will certainly be involved, whether it be from the bench or starting we’ll see but yes, he will be involved tomorrow.”

Monk wrapped up his pre-match press conference by looking back on his memories of the FA Cup, and revealed what his first memory of the famous competition was as a youngster.

“You grow up watching the FA Cup, I think back to 87, Tottenham v Coventry – that’s my first vivid memory of football, watching the FA Cup. It’s a huge tradition. It’s a competition to cherish.”