All the Reading injury news right here

A host of injury updates have emerged ahead of Reading’s clash with Birmingham City this weekend at St. Andrews as the final ten games of the season approach.

Last weekend saw the Royals bounce back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats, comfortably beating relegation threatened Barnsley 2-0 at The Madejksi.

They may have been beaten in the FA Cup since by Sheffield United, but as long as they can maintain their form in the league, there are sure to be plenty of happy faces around Berkshire.

It will be far from easy, however, against a Birmingham side who have not lost any of their last ten Championship matches, although the last four have all been draws.

But who will Bowen have available to him for the Midlands trip?

Tom McIntyre and Chris Gunter are both still sidelined although the duo are thought to be closing in on a return to first-team contention after missing the majority of 2020’s games so far.

Matt Miazga has returned to full fitness and made his return to the side during their clash with The Blades in midweek but after playing 120 minutes then, Bowen is likely to be careful with how he uses the American, with the same likely to apply to Jordan Obita who also played the entirety of the clash.

Lucas Joao and Lucas Boye both remain frustratingly sidelined with their respective ailments with Boye yet to play a minute in 2020 so far and New Year’s Day the only appearance to Joao’s name this year so far.