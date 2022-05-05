All the permutations for Sheffield United, Luton, Boro and Millwall ahead of Saturday

Four teams – Sheffield United, Luton Town, Middlesbrough, and Millwall – are set to scrap it out for the final two Championship play-off places on the final day of the season.

The Blades (fifth) and the Hatters (sixth) are currently in possession of the last two top six spots with Boro two points back in seventh and Millwall one further back in eighth.

It might not be quite as crazy as the final day of the League One season but Saturday could certainly be dramatic.

Here, we’ve outlined all the permutations for United, Luton, Boro, and Millwall ahead of Saturday…

Sheffield United

Paul Heckingbottom’s side are in the strongest position but host second-tier champions Fulham at Bramall Lane.

A win over the Whites, who they’ll hope will be short on motivation after their title win was confirmed last weekend, would be enough to clinch a play-off spot.

A draw will be enough if either Luton or Middlesbrough fail to win on Saturday.

It is possible that the Blades could end with the same points, goal difference, and goals scored as Boro but the Bramall Lane outfit would still finish above them as they have a better head-to-head record this term.

Luton Town

Last week’s defeat has left the Hatters’ top six hopes under threat and they now host Reading at Kenilworth Road.

A win would definitely clinch a play-off berth while a draw would see them make it if either the Blades lose or Boro fail to win.

Middlesbrough

Chris Wilder’s men head to Deepdale to take on Preston North End on Saturday, knowing they’ll need results elsewhere to go their way whatever their own result.

If they win and either Luton or the Blades lose, they will make the play-offs.

Likewise, a win would be enough if Luton draw or if the Blades draw and there is a three-goal swing.

Millwall

The Lions’ hopes are the slimmest heading into their game against Bournemouth on the final day as they’re three points back from the top six and have a worse goal difference than both the Blades and Boro.

Millwall have to beat the Cherries to stand any chance of finishing in the top six.

They will reach the play-offs if they win, Luton lose and Boro fail to win.

The Lions could also secure a top six place if they win and the Blades lose with a six-goal swing as long as either Luton lose or Boro fail to win.