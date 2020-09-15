All the Middlesbrough team news ahead of Barnsley clash

Middlesbrough switch their attention to the League Cup this evening, with Neil Warnock’s side taking on Barnsley at the Riverside Stadium.

There was a narrow 1-0 defeat to Watford on the opening evening of the Championship season and Warnock will be hoping for a reaction when Barnsley rock up at the Riverside tonight.

The first round of the cup saw Boro edge past Shrewsbury Town with a 4-3 scoreline and Warnock is set to shuffle his pack this evening to take a closer look at his squad.

Quiz: 6 of these Middlesbrough facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12 Middlesbrough were founded in 1886. True or false? True False

Here, we take a look at the emerging team news…

Sam Morsy

Boro’s new signing will make his debut.

The midfielder signed last week from crisis club, Wigan Athletic, but didn’t make the trip to Watford.

His first taste of action in a Boro shirt will come in the League Cup.

Lewis Wing

Wing stepped off the bench on Friday night as Boro searched for an equaliser at Watford, with the attacking-midfielder another player set for a start against Barnsley.

The 25-year-old scored seven Championship goals last season and carries a major threat from midfield.

Dael Fry, Hayden Coulson, Marcus Browne & Nathan Wood

Like Wing, this quartet were on the bench last Friday as Boro lost out at Watford.

And, like Wing, they will be in the starting XI this evening when Boro take on Barnsley in the League Cup.

There will be hope that they can all offer Warnock a selection headache ahead of Saturday’s meeting with AFC Bournemouth.

Ashley Fletcher & Britt Assombalonga

Both Fletcher and Assombalonga started up-front at Watford on Friday, as Boro drew another blank.

Warnock has been vocal over a number of weeks about his lack of firepower and his bench on Friday had no real alternative to the axis of Fletcher and Assombalonga.

Although unclear, there’s a chance this pair might have to feature again this evening due to lack of alternatives.