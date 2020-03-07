All the latest West Brom team news ahead of Swansea

West Brom will be looking to bounce back from successive defeats when they take on Swansea at the Liberty Stadium this afternoon.

In fairness, the latest loss, a 3-2 reverse at home to Newcastle in the FA Cup, came after Slaven Bilic made wholesale changes but the defeat to Wigan prior to that will still have angered the Croatian.

And, a trip to Wales will be a real challenge for the Baggies, although they have been boosted by the return of Romaine Sawyers who has completed his three-game suspension following his late red card in the win at Bristol City.

The former Brentford man has formed a very effective partnership with Jake Livermore in the middle of the park but bringing him back into the XI won’t be an easy call as Rekeem Harper has performed well in his absence.

Elsewhere, Kieran Gibbs finally made his comeback in the FA Cup and he will be putting pressure on Conor Townsend for that left-back slot in the team.

There is one big absence for Albion though, with centre-back Ahmed Hegazi set for a spell on the sidelines after a hamstring injury forced him off against Wigan last week.

Whilst there was good news following a scan in that he won’t be out for too long, today’s game is going to come too soon for the Egyptian international, meaning Kyle Bartley will partner Semi Ajayi in central defence.

Other than that, Bilic has a fully fit squad to choose from and he will have some big selection calls to make as they look to get back to winning ways.