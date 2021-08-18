All the latest West Brom team news ahead of Sheffield United clash tonight

West Brom will look to build on their positive start to the season when they take on Sheffield United at The Hawthorns this evening.

The Baggies have picked up four points from their opening two league games and the way the players have adapted to the demands of boss Valerien Ismael has been impressive.

Whilst the Blades have yet to win, or score a goal, they have plenty of quality players in their ranks that will be a threat to Albion.

Therefore, it should be a tough test and Ismael will be pleased that he doesn’t have any fresh injury worries after his team beat Luton 3-2 last time out.

Matt Clarke was withdrawn late on against the Hatters after coming back from injury, but he should be ready to complete 90 minutes this time around and his performance on Saturday suggests he will be a very important player this season.

Elsewhere, Robert Snodgrass is making good progress as he looks to return, although this fixture will come too soon for the experienced midfielder, who is hoping to feature against Arsenal in the League Cup next week. And, it’s a similar story for Quevin Castro who has yet to feature in the league because of a shoulder problem.

With Albion performing well, it’s unlikely that Ismael is going to make many changes as his side look to continue their positive momentum, but if he does decide to freshen it up, with this game coming in a busy period, Matt Phillips may come into consideration.

