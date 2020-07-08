All the latest West Brom team news ahead of Derby clash tonight

West Bromwich Albion saw Brentford keep up the heat on them with a narrow, late win over Charlton Athletic last night, and it’s now the Baggies’ turn to once again respond.

They face a play-off chasing Derby County at The Hawthorns this evening in what is set to be a very intriguing game between two sides that could well be in the Premier League next season.

For Albion, it’s another crucial match in keeping the Bees at arm’s length and Slaven Bilic has a fairly fit squad to pick his side from tonight.

One man that is ruled out is Kieran Gibbs, so it seems likely we’ll see Conor Townsend at left-back for the Albion tonight.

Elsewhere in defence, Dara O’Shea has earned praise from the Croatian of late so we could well see him stay in at right-back ahead of Darnell Furlong.

After a late dismissal against Hull City at the weekend, Ahmed Hegazi is suspended so we could see a defensive pair of Kyle Bartley and Semi Ajayi in the middle.

Further forwards, Jake Livermore might come back into the starting XI whilst Kamil Grosicki staked a claim to stay in the side after his performance against the Tigers.

Charlie Austin could well lead the line again, too, with him finding some form at a crucial time of the season.