All the latest West Brom team news ahead of Brentford clash

Sky Bet Championship action returns this evening as Brentford play host to West Bromwich Albion in what is a massive game in terms of the battle up near the top of the table.

The Bees and the Baggies have both had fine campaigns this year and both are still in with a shout of making the top two come the end of the campaign.

For West Brom, it’s a chance to knock Brentford right back but, if the Bees win, the race for the automatic spots is going to be blown wide open.

With that in mind, then, we’re taking a look at some of the Albion team news going into this one.

Largely, the Baggies have a full squad to pick from with Nathan Ferguson one of those set to be missing.

Slaven Bilic has said that he is going to try and rotate the side as much as he can during this period to keep legs fresh, though, and so that might well come into force here.

He could be tempted to keep the defence the same as he did against Birmingham, with them keeping a clean sheet, but then the likes of Grady Diangana and Kyle Edwards will be pushing to come into midfield after not starting last time out.

Indeed, it all depends on how Bilic wants to set his side up. Does he want to keep things cagey and nullify Brentford or go toe-to-toe with them with both sides scoring plenty of goals this year – though Albion have hit a dry patch in recent matches.

Whatever he decides, this game is massive for the pair and the result is bound to have some impact on the final standings in the league.