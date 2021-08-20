All the latest West Brom team news ahead of Blackburn Rovers clash on Saturday

After an emphatic 4-0 win against Sheffield United on Wednesday night, they will be keen to maintain their unbeaten record in the league at Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon (3pm).

Quevin Castro could appear on the bench again after returning from the dislocated shoulder he sustained in the latter stages of pre-season to make the matchday 18 against the Blades in midweek.

The 20-year-old is likely to remain there in place of fellow Baggies midfielder Romaine Sawyers who still needs to sort out his future after being linked with a move to Championship rivals Stoke City recently.

That move is not on the verge of completion as things stand but with the 29-year-old unlikely to be in manager Valerien Ismael’s plans, it would be a surprise to see him remain at The Hawthorns beyond the end of this month.

Another player who might not be in the first-team squad is Kenneth Zohore. When asked why the Danish 27-year-old was left out of the matchday 18 on Wednesday, Valerien Ismael refused to comment on the player specifically but cited players putting in 100% effort as a non-negotiable. Is this a hint as to why the forward wasn’t involved?

He had a torrid time in his 20-minute cameo against Luton Town last weekend after coming on for Karlan Grant – and after being sent out on loan last season – Zohore could be deemed surplus to requirements again unless he can fight back from this latest setback.

In better news for another West Brom forward, Callum Robinson is almost certain to start again after netting against his former side in midweek and maintaining his run of scoring in every league game so far this season.

Star man Sam Johnstone’s contract talks are also ongoing and as far as the club are concerned, the 28-year-old looks set to remain with the club beyond the end of August despite previously being the subject of widespread Premier League interest earlier in the summer. He will start between the sticks again.

And after such a clinical performance against Slavisa Jokanovic’s men on Wednesday, the ten others who started just two days ago deserve to keep their place with no fresh injury worries for the West Midlands side – and no imminent incomings at the time of writing this.

Predicted West Brom XI: Johnstone, Townsend, O’Shea, Bartley, Clarke, Furlong, Livermore, Mowatt, Diangana, Grant, Robinson

