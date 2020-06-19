All the latest West Brom team news ahead of Birmingham clash

West Brom get their bid for promotion to the Premier League back underway this weekend as the Sky Bet Championship makes its long-awaited return.

The Baggies will be hoping to get themselves a place in the top flight confirmed as soon as possible after such a long break but this weekend they have an early sizeable test as Birmingham City await in a Midlands derby.

The Blues probably don’t have much to play for this season now, but that can make them dangerous as they’ll play freely.

Slaven Bilic has nearly a full squad to count on for this one, though, and that will boost hopes of a winning start to this second portion of the campaign.

Only long-term absentees Jonathan Leko and Nathan Ferguson are out of contention for this one, with the likes of Grady Diangana back in the fold and ready to get the job done.

At full strength, this Albion side is a match for anyone in the league – the table shows that – and supporters will be pleased that their going into this one with pretty much a full deck.

Who Bilic picks for his XI, then, is the next big question.