All the latest West Brom news: Corberan urges patience, Bartley’s future, Wallace criticised

Carlos Corberan’s time at West Brom got underway at the weekend with a defeat to promotion chasing Sheffield United.

The Spaniard took over the reins at the Hawthorns as the club’s latest permanent managerial appointment.

He has replaced Steve Bruce in the role, inheriting a side sitting in the relegation zone of the Championship table.

The defeat to United has left the Baggies bottom of the standings heading into November.

An important couple of weeks ahead sees the team take on three more games before the World Cup break.

Here we look at the latest news and headlines regarding the club…

Corberan vents his frustration

The defeat to United at the weekend gave Corberan a difficult start to life with Albion.

The Spaniard did not mince his words afterwards either, criticising the team’s performance.

Corberan highlighted issues with the performance, admitting that his side were not aggressive enough in the final third, lacking the killer instincts to put away their chances.

He sympathised with supporters and urged for patience to be afforded to him as he seeks to turn around the side’s fortunes.

Kevin Campbell prediction

Former Albion player Campbell believes that Kyle Bartley’s time at the club may come to an end in 2023.

The defender has endured a difficult start to the season, and is currently unavailable due to suspension.

He has been blamed for some of the team’s poor performances, and even received boos from fans at the Hawthorns earlier in the campaign.

Campbell has claimed he would not be surprised to see Corberan ditch the 31-year old, with his contract set to expire in the summer.

Jed Wallace criticism

Corberan received criticism for his use of Wallace in the defeat to Paul Heckingbottom’s side at the weekend.

ITV’s Sam Perkin highlighted the performance of the 28-year old, and blamed the new manager for his poor performance.

He believes that he was not played in his preferred position, which meant he couldn’t have as big of an impact on the game as he might have otherwise.

This is the kind of teething issue that West Brom will need to get through in the coming weeks as Corberan gets to grips with his new surroundings.