All the latest Swansea City news: Russell Martin, Joel Piroe, Jake Silverstein

Swansea City had a fairly average season last year but they have started 2022/23 in really strong form and currently sit sixth in the league.

Russell Martin’s are now on a run of three games unbeaten and with four games yet to go until the World Cup break, they will be keen to carry on this form.

If the Swans can enter the break occupying a play-off spot then they will no doubt feel like they can carry on their strong form in the second half of the season.

In the meantime though, it’s time to take a look at all of the latest news coming out of the club.

Russell Martin

With mounting pressure on Norwich City manager Dean Smith due to the club’s recent dip in form, Swans boss Russell Martin has been reported as a potential replacement if the Canaries were to sack Smith according to journalist Alan Nixon.

With Martin having previously played for Norwich, making 308 appearances for the club between 2009 and 2018, there would no doubt be some temptation for the manager if a job was to become available.

Alan Nixon has also reported though that it would take a fee of more than £1million to release the Swans boss from his current contract which should serve fans with some reassurance.

Given how well Swansea are doing and Norwich having picked up three points at the weekend, it looks as though this could become a vanishing threat.

Joel Piroe

Some of the best business Swansea did over the summer transfer window was keeping hold of star player Joel Piroe.

The forward has four goals under his belt so far this season although he has missed the club’s last three games due to being sent off in his side’s 4-0 loss against Burnley.

Having served his suspension though, he returns to action for his side tomorrow as they face Preston North End and this will no doubt be a boost to the side as they look to go and extend their unbeaten run.

Speaking to the club’s Official Media, Martin said the player has his spark back meaning he will no doubt be eager to get out on the pitch and add to his goal tally tomorrow night.

Spending money

Although Swansea did well to keep hold of Joel Piroe and Michael Obafemi this summer, having sold Flynn Downes to West Ham, many fans feel as though the money has not been reinvested in the side. This is something that isn’t new following a number of big sales in previous years.

Swansea shareholder Jake Silverstein recently reassured fans in regard to this as he admitted he understands the fans frustrations but from the club’s point of view they are trying to act in a sustainable way that will serve the side best in the long run.

As it stands, criticism should be rather low given the team are performing well and occupying a play-off spot suggesting the business done over the summer transfer window was strong.

However, should form dip then those high up at Swansea should surely be prepared to give Martin the reinforcements he may need.