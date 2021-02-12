All the latest Sunderland team news pre-Doncaster, what will the Black Cats’ XI look like tomorrow?

Sunderland are facing a huge contest as they take on Doncaster Rovers this weekend.

The Black Cats are currently on a run of three matches without a win in the league – a sequence that stretches back to the victory over Ipswich Town at the end of January.

That has seen the Wearsiders drop out of the top six and means that they have plenty of work to do if they’re to secure promotion this term.

A contest with Darren Moore’s side will not be easy and so Lee Johnson will need his team firing on all cylinders if they’re to get back to winning ways.

With that in mind here’s the latest team news ahead of the clash at the Stadium Of Light.

Sunderland team news

Lee Johnson will be without Jordan Willis for the clash with Doncaster Rovers.

The Sunderland Echo have reported that the defender will be out for at least six months after suffering a knee injury against Shrewsbury Town.

Ross Stewart also looks set to miss out alongside Tom Flanagan, while Callum McFadzean and Carl Winchester could both return to contention.

Predicted lineup

After a poor display midweek it’s likely that Lee Burge will return to the starting line-up.

With Willis and Flanagan injured it’s likely that Dion Sanderson will come into the centre of defence, while Callum McFadzean should return at left-back if he’s passed fit to play.

Johnson will be tempted to play Carl Winchester but if he’s not fully up to speed then it could be a case of putting Luke O’Nien alongside Josh Scowen in the middle of the park.

Sunderland could hand an opportunity to Jack Diamond on the right flank, while Jordan Jones should keep his place on the left flank – meaning that Aiden McGeady could be dropped to the bench.

With Ross Stewart missing through injury it’s likely that Charlie Wyke will line up alongside Aiden O’Brien once again in attack.