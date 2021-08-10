All the latest Sunderland team news ahead of Port Vale clash tonight

Despite not doing most of the transfer business they would have wanted to do before the season began, Sunderland got off to a perfect start in League One by defeating Wigan Athletic 2-1 at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

The Latics have a squad consisting of three ex-Black Cats from the 2020-21 season and they were unable to return to Wearside to get a result, with goals from Aiden McGeady and Ross Stewart securing a win for Lee Johnson’s side.

Whilst the league is important, attentions must turn to the Carabao Cup now and fans must surely be wanting a decent run and to potentially play against a Premier League side in a round or twos time.

They will make the trip to Staffordshire this evening as League Two Port Vale play host to the Black Cats, and Lee Johnson revealed that whilst the league is the priority, he will pick a side strong enough to win the match at Vale Park.

What that means is anyone’s guess, however he will almost certainly be without Carl Winchester, who played at right-back against Wigan but hobbled off with an injury – he is the only new worry to add to the long-term absentees Jordan Willis and Arbenit Xhemajli.

The most obvious replacement there is Ollie Younger, and this match may give Johnson the chance to field the likes of fellow young talents Josh Hawkes and Jack Diamond further up the pitch.

There could also be a debut for summer signing Alex Pritchard as well, who was on the bench for the Latics clash but didn’t make it on to the pitch.

Even Will Grigg may end up starting after returning to the club in pre-season – whatever the results it should be a good test to see where Sunderland’s perceived current second 11 stands right now.