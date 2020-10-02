All the latest Sunderland team news ahead of Charlton clash tomorrow

Sunderland can make it three League One wins in a row by beating Charlton Athletic at the Valley on Saturday.

The Black Cats have claimed impressive victories against Peterborough United and Oxford United in recent weeks and, following Thomas Sandgaard’s takeover, they will now likely consider Charlton promotion rivals as well.

With the Addicks’ transfer embargo lifted, a string of new signings have joined the south London club and Phil Parkinson will be wary that it could be a difficult afternoon for his side.

The Black Cats will likely be eyeing some revenge as they face Charlton for the first time since Patrick Bauer’s late goal sunk them in the 2018/19 League One play-off final.

Sunderland will be missing midfielder George Dobson, who is serving the third week of the suspension he picked up for his red card against Bristol Rovers on the opening weekend.

His absence will be lessened by the fact that Parkinson will have Max Power, who missed last weekend’s win against the Posh, available with the skipper having trained all week.

They could be without key forward Chris Maguire, though. The 31-year-old has added a goal and an assist already this term but is a doubt after he was subbed off before half-time last weekend.

Parkinson told Chronicle Live: “Chris is a doubt but he has a chance this weekend. It was more as a precaution that we took him off against Peterborough.

“Hopefully he will be OK this weekend, but if not then he will certainly be back in training on Monday or Tuesday.”

After recovering from a knock picked up earlier this week, Lynden Gooch will be in contention while there may even be a place on the bench for 20-year-old Oliver Younger after he was called up to train with the first-team squad.