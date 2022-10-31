All the latest Sunderland news: Contrasting Jack Clarke and Ross Stewart updates, Stadium of Light statement

Sunderland are looking to put a three-game winless run behind them on Wednesday night when they travel to Huddersfield Town in the Sky Bet Championship.

A 1-1 draw at Luton Town is a credible result heading into another away fixture, yet a sixth draw of the season did leave Sunderland sitting 16th in the table.

Tony Mowbray will know that a win over Huddersfield, who themselves sit 23rd in the table, would be welcome this week, particularly with the World Cup break looming; points now could be crucial to determine the mood across late November and early December.

We run you through the latest Sunderland headlines here between fixtures:

Jack Clarke blow

Sunderland are going to be without Jack Clarke at Huddersfield on Wednesday night, with the winger serving a one-game suspension.

Clarke picked up his fifth booking of the season against Luton, automatically landing himself a ban.

Commenting on that news, Mowbray is quoted by the club’s website as saying: “He’s apologised, he’s really frustrated.

“It’s frustrating for the team because you can see what a threat he is, the right-back didn’t know what to do with him on Saturday.

“It was unlikely that he was going to get through six games since his fourth booking without getting another, and now it’s come.”

Ross Stewart back in training

Ross Stewart has missed Sunderland’s last 10 fixtures with a thigh injury.

During that run the Black Cats have won just twice and slipped to mid-table despite a positive start to the campaign.

However, as per James Hunter of The Chronicle, Mowbray has confirmed that Stewart is back on the training pitches, alongside Daniel Ballard.

A return to the playing side of things isn’t imminent, though.

Mowbray: Ross Stewart was back on the training pitch today, Danny Ballard too – with the physios, not with the group. #safc — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) October 31, 2022

Stadium of Light restrictions

Sunderland have confirmed that away supporters will no longer be able to carry coins or vapes into the away end at the Stadium of Light.

Part of the club’s statement read: “Following a request made on Thursday morning, the EFL have agreed that coins and vapes will no longer be permitted in the away section of the North Stand at the Stadium of Light.

“Any visiting supporter found carrying these items will be asked to discard of them prior to entering the stadium, at which point they will be subjected to enhanced security procedures to further reduce the risk of objects entering the stadium which can be used as missiles.”

9 quickfire questions about Sunderland kits from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 What colour is the club's away kit in 2022/23? Yellow Green Black Blue